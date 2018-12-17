AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say one person died in a “large disturbance” on East Jewell Avenue. Officers responded to the scene near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say a male was reportedly assaulting family members. A fight ensued between officers and the male. Officers tried to take the male in custody, but he was unresponsive. He was declared dead at an area hospital.

Two other officers were hurt, but they’re expected to be okay. Officials say the officers declared a city-wide “help call” which entails an pertinent need for back up from other officers. They say it was a “very involved” altercation.

They do not believe the male was armed with a weapon.