Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Jewell Avenue

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say one person died in a “large disturbance” on East Jewell Avenue. Officers responded to the scene near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m.

FATEL DISTRUB frame 6089 1 Dead In Large Disturbance In Aurora

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say a male was reportedly assaulting family members. A fight ensued between officers and the male. Officers tried to take the male in custody, but he was unresponsive. He was declared dead at an area hospital.

FATEL DISTRUB frame 5879 1 Dead In Large Disturbance In Aurora

(credit: CBS)

Two other officers were hurt, but they’re expected to be okay. Officials say the officers declared a city-wide “help call” which entails an pertinent need for back up from other officers. They say it was a “very involved” altercation.

They do not believe the male was armed with a weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s