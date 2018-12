NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert that was issued out of Northglenn Monday morning was canceled and a suspect was in custody. Police had been asking for help finding an 18-month-old.

The toddler was thought to have been with his father, who had made threats against the well being of the child. The toddler’s mother told police that the child’s father, Alejandro Taylor, had multiple firearms.

The child was safely located in Aurora about 40 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued.