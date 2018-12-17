  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Eight of the last nine days in Denver have included above normal temperatures. And that trend should continue through the end of this week with highs mainly in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. That’s at least 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the third week in December which is usually one of the coldest weeks of the year along the Front Range.

It will also stay dry statewide on Monday. A very small chance for snow will return to the mountains on Tuesday followed by a good chance for snow and wind in the high country on Wednesday. Plan on winter driving conditions in the mountains for the middle of the week including along the I-70 mountain corridor.

The snow will stop well to the west of the Denver area but we will get the wind on Wednesday. Gusts will likely exceed 35 mph while the westerly directly of the wind will keep us mild and dry.

Cooler weather will eventually arrive by this upcoming weekend and it’s possible we could see flurries in Denver Saturday night or Sunday. But at this time the chance for a white Christmas in Denver looks to be near zero.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

