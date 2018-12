(CBSSPORTS.COM) Broncos general manager John Elway thought about replacing Vance Joseph during the 2017 season and replacing him with Mike Shanahan, reports longtime Denver columnist Woody Paige, now writing for Gazette.com. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirms the reports, tweeting what he’s heard:

#Broncos GM John Elway & Mike Shanahan did meet last year to discuss a return. CEO Joe Ellis weighed in: If they moved on from Vance Joseph they needed to do a real search. Elway considered it, decided to stick with Joseph. Shanny’s 1 playoff win in his last 10 years didn’t help. https://t.co/bZEgwcN4K4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2018

