Filed Under:Joann Ginal, John Kefalas, Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected state Rep. Joann Ginal to serve out the term of Sen. John Kefalas, who was elected to the Larimer County commission.

The Coloradoan reports the selection was made Sunday.

co power grid bill Dems Choose Rep. Joann Ginal To Serve Out Sen. Kefalas Term

Rep. Joann Ginal (credit: CBS)

Both Ginal and Kefalas represent Fort Collins. Ginal, serving a fourth and final term in the House, has advocated for health care and environmental issues.

Kefalas, an open-records advocate, plans to resign his seat on Jan. 2, the day before the 2019 legislative session begins.

Democrats took over control of the state Senate in November and consolidated their hold on the House.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s