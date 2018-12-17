By Jamie Leary

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man facing life in prison for murdering his mother and stepfather when he was 16-years-old is getting a second shot at freedom. Jacob Ind has been behind bars at the Teller County jail for 26 years.

The second chance is a result of evidence, which shows his attorney prevented him from testifying at his initial trial. A violation of his rights.

As part of a plea deal, Ind plead guilty to two counts of murder in November telling prosecutors he did it to end years of physical and emotional abuse.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May doesn’t believe Ind.

”We’ve always maintained that he’s very manipulative,” May told Catherine Silver, a reporter for KKTV, a CBS-affiliate in Colorado Springs.

Ind is also accused of trying to kill the teen who helped with the murders.

“He planned this out. This was him trying to kill his co-defendant when he thought the co-defendant might be turning state’s evidence which goes to us.”

There is one person Ind has standing firmly by his side. His wife.

In January, Denise Stalford flew from her home in Northern Ireland to the Teller County jail where she married Jacob Ind.

She spoke about her husband to KKTV.

“He is portrayed as a cold-hearted monster. It’s just not the case,” said the now-Denise Ind.

Denise says her husband grew up being beaten, psychologically tortured and sexually abused.

“He’s an average, everyday person who grew up in extremely not-normal circumstances and was treated very badly from the day he was born,” said Denise from her home in Belfast.

She told KKTV that she first wrote to Jacob in prison after watching a documentary he appeared in as a juvenile serving a life sentence. She hopes this new sentence will be a fresh start for her husband.

They plan to live in Ireland when he is released. As part of his plea deal, Jacob will get credit for time served. He faces anywhere between 32 and 72 years.

The sentencing is set for Dec. 20 at 1:30 P.M.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.