  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:25th Avenue, Edgewater, Edgewater Police, First Cash Pawn Shop, Sheridan Boulevard

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – Edgewater police say three people robbed a pawn shop near 25th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Monday morning. The suspects got away with more than a dozen handguns, police say.

IMG 3893 copy Police: Suspects Rob Pawn Shop, Get Away With Guns & Jewelry

(credit: CBS)

According to investigators who spoke with employees, the suspects forcibly made their way into the store. The business is locked and customers have to be “buzzed in.”

The employees fled to the basement as the suspects stormed the business, police say. A witness told police the suspect got away in a red Subaru Impreza. The witness followed it, but lost sight of it somewhere on Federal Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspects also stole some jewelry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s