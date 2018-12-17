EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – Edgewater police say three people robbed a pawn shop near 25th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Monday morning. The suspects got away with more than a dozen handguns, police say.

According to investigators who spoke with employees, the suspects forcibly made their way into the store. The business is locked and customers have to be “buzzed in.”

The employees fled to the basement as the suspects stormed the business, police say. A witness told police the suspect got away in a red Subaru Impreza. The witness followed it, but lost sight of it somewhere on Federal Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspects also stole some jewelry.