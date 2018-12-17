Filed Under:Aurora, Colleen Reed, Donate Life, Organ Donation, Rose Parade, University of Colorado Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman who received a life-saving organ donation is thanking the doctors who saved her life. Colleen Reed visited the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora on Monday.

She says the gift of an organ donation not only saved her life, but changed her life.

“I think of my donor and my donor’s family each and every day. When we gather as a larger family, we often say let’s save a space at the table for the donor,” said Reed.

Besides saying “Thank you” the visit was two-fold. Reed will be representing Colorado on the Donate Life float during the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

