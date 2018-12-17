Parking Angels Watching For Drivers Parking Properly Near Bike Lanes

Filed Under:Bike Lane Network, Denver Public Works, Parking Angels

DENVER (CBS4) – Parking angels are working their magic throughout Denver. Officers will be rewarding people who park properly near the city’s bike lanes through the end of the year.

(credit: Denver Public Works)

Everyone who gets singled out will receive a $5 ParkSmart gift card they can use at any parking meter in the city. The parking angles have already handed out a few of those gift cards.

City officials say it’s important drivers pay attention to signs and park safely as the city’s bike lane network grows.

People on bikes who would like to report a vehicle blocking a bikeway are encouraged to call Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement dispatch line at 720-913-1600.

