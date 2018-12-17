DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner is pushing for the marijuana industry to be allowed to open bank accounts. The bill would apply to states where marijuana is legal.

Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado in the U.S. Senate, is planning on attaching the proposal as an amendment to a criminal justice bill.

A federal representative of the marijuana industry says allowing the businesses to participate in the federal banking system would solve a lot of problems. It could also protect the businesses from the threat of seizure by the federal government.