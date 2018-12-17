  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner is pushing for the marijuana industry to be allowed to open bank accounts. The bill would apply to states where marijuana is legal.

pot for seniors 10pkg transfer frame 577 Sen. Cory Gardner Supports Marijuana Banking In New Bill

(credit: CBS)

Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado in the U.S. Senate, is planning on attaching the proposal as an amendment to a criminal justice bill.

cory gardner 1 Sen. Cory Gardner Supports Marijuana Banking In New Bill

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

A federal representative of the marijuana industry says allowing the businesses to participate in the federal banking system would solve a lot of problems. It could also protect the businesses from the threat of seizure by the federal government.

