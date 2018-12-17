Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner is pushing for the marijuana industry to be allowed to open bank accounts. The bill would apply to states where marijuana is legal.
Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado in the U.S. Senate, is planning on attaching the proposal as an amendment to a criminal justice bill.
A federal representative of the marijuana industry says allowing the businesses to participate in the federal banking system would solve a lot of problems. It could also protect the businesses from the threat of seizure by the federal government.