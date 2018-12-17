  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Von Miller

By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos loss to the Cleveland Browns is one that will haunt them throughout the offseason. While it’s not the first time this season that Denver has lost a game they should have won, this is certainly the most painful.

“When you lose, it’s definitely devastating, especially when you lose home games. This is everything for us. Mile High Stadium, the fans, they’re everything for us. When you go out and lose by one point in a tough one, it’s definitely tough,” Von Miller said after Saturday’s game.

GettyImages 1083217984 Still Plenty For Broncos To Play For After Devastating Loss To Browns

Von Miller sacks Baker Mayfield. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rookie receiver Courtland Sutton added, “We were so close to being in the hunt for the playoffs, so when we lose two games that we feel like we should have won, it definitely stings and hurts.”

With two games left on the season, it might feel like all is lost in Broncos Country. But there is still plenty for this team to play for.

“We’ve got two games left. Regardless of where we are in the playoffs, we’ve got two games left. Two divisional games. And it’s still nice to get wins against Oakland and Los Angeles. So we’ve got to find ways to rally back and go steal one in Oakland,” Justin Simmons said.

GettyImages 1074011096 Still Plenty For Broncos To Play For After Devastating Loss To Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns shakes hands with outside linebacker Von Miller. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The rest of the season is about more than just pride or playoffs -– because for the majority of players and coaches, their livelihood is on the line.

“The postseason hopes took a major shot today, but everyone is fighting for their jobs,” Shelby Harris said on Saturday before the Broncos learned on Sunday their very slim playoff hopes were eliminated. “I’ve been on Raider team that won three games — but we fought every game. You’re going to see guys real character the next couple weeks.”

“At the end of the season, whether we go to the playoffs or not, everyone is going to get evaluated. And if people take off these last few weeks off, then they will get evaluated on that,” Sutton said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Browns 17, Broncos 16

If the Broncos lose one more game this year, they will record back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 46 years. One more loss will also erase one of Pat Bowlen’s more illustrious accomplishments as owner — more Super Bowl appearances (7) than losing seasons (6).

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s