DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos loss to the Cleveland Browns is one that will haunt them throughout the offseason. While it’s not the first time this season that Denver has lost a game they should have won, this is certainly the most painful.

“When you lose, it’s definitely devastating, especially when you lose home games. This is everything for us. Mile High Stadium, the fans, they’re everything for us. When you go out and lose by one point in a tough one, it’s definitely tough,” Von Miller said after Saturday’s game.

Rookie receiver Courtland Sutton added, “We were so close to being in the hunt for the playoffs, so when we lose two games that we feel like we should have won, it definitely stings and hurts.”

With two games left on the season, it might feel like all is lost in Broncos Country. But there is still plenty for this team to play for.

“We’ve got two games left. Regardless of where we are in the playoffs, we’ve got two games left. Two divisional games. And it’s still nice to get wins against Oakland and Los Angeles. So we’ve got to find ways to rally back and go steal one in Oakland,” Justin Simmons said.

The rest of the season is about more than just pride or playoffs -– because for the majority of players and coaches, their livelihood is on the line.

“The postseason hopes took a major shot today, but everyone is fighting for their jobs,” Shelby Harris said on Saturday before the Broncos learned on Sunday their very slim playoff hopes were eliminated. “I’ve been on Raider team that won three games — but we fought every game. You’re going to see guys real character the next couple weeks.”

“At the end of the season, whether we go to the playoffs or not, everyone is going to get evaluated. And if people take off these last few weeks off, then they will get evaluated on that,” Sutton said.

If the Broncos lose one more game this year, they will record back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 46 years. One more loss will also erase one of Pat Bowlen’s more illustrious accomplishments as owner — more Super Bowl appearances (7) than losing seasons (6).

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.