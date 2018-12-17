(HOODLINE) – Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Denver’s most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars.

Choose wisely.

1. Santa Fe Cookie

Topping the list is Santa Fe Cookie. Located at 303 16th St., Suite 12A, in the Central Business District, the bakery is the highest rated cupcake spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp.

Serving its treats since 1986, Santa Fe Cookie offers chocolate mousse, lemon and carrot cupcakes. Fans of the bakery rave about the goodies: “The cupcakes should not be missed!” said Yelper Linda V. “They are simple and dangerously delicious.”

2. Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

Next up is South Park Hill’s Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe, situated at 2216 Kearney St. With four stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers cupcakes and custom cakes, has proven to be a local favorite.

The local bakery is owned by “purveyors of tasty pastries” who serve cupcakes in regular and miniature sizes. Flavors like vanilla with buttercream, chocolate with chocolate buttercream and red velvet with cream cheese frosting are baked daily, along with seasonal flavors such as lemon lavender and blackberry jalapeño. Gluten-free options are also available. See the menu here.

3. Happy Bakeshop

West Highland’s Happy Bakeshop, located at 3434 W. 32nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, four stars out of 279 reviews.

The gourmet cupcake bakery makes each of its cupcakes from scratch and offers both gluten-free and vegan options. Its menu features classic and holiday flavors that change daily, from Cherry Cola, Boston Cream Pie and Raspberry S’mores to Eggnog and Peppermint Mocha. Yelpers urge visitors to stop by the shop on Tuesdays, when cupcakes are only $2.

4. Yours Truly Cupcake

Yours Truly Cupcake, a spot to score desserts and cupcakes in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3047 Larimer St. to see for yourself.

The bakery specializes in liquor-infused flavors like Godiva Chocolate, Cosmopolitan and Irish Car Bomb, as well as classic combinations like Red Velvet, Coconut and Nutella, which can be purchased at the bakery’s walk-up window.

5. Milk & Cake

Over in Hampden, check out Milk & Cake, which has earned four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score both cupcakes and frozen yogurt at 6345 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 103.

The cupcakes are made daily. Its menu features gourmet flavors like banana peanut butter, caramel turtle, maple pecan and almond poppyseed with lavender, which can be paired with coffee or hot tea. Vegan options are also available.

“Quite possibly the best cupcakes in the Denver metro area,” wrote Yelp user Crista L.

Article provided by Hoodline.