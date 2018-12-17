By Matt Kroschel

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – When 13-year-old Allison Life came to her principal with a radical idea to raise money for strangers battling cancer, neither her or the principal could know just how successful her plan would become.

On Thursday, Life and her best friend Sierra Manyak sat in front of the entire East Grand Middle School student body and had their heads shaved. The girls ended up raising nearly $5,000 for kids they don’t even know batting cancer at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“People just started bringing in money, and then my family members talked to their friends about it. Word just kind a got out everywhere,” Life told CBS4 on Monday.

The entire school got involved.

“Allison was doing the fundraiser for St. Jude’s Hospital. Everybody knew about that so I didn’t want her to do it alone, so I decided to do it with her as well,” Manyak said.

The girls say it’s a little colder without the hair, but they have plenty of warm caps.

“My hair was like here maybe,” Manyak said pointing to her elbow. “I always wore in a ponytail. It wasn’t like, I never did anything fancy with it. It wasn’t that big of a deal to lose it.”

“It was a lot of fun I had a good experience with it,” Life said.

The person who made the biggest donation was also holding the hair clippers. Life says she is already dreaming up more ways to raise even more money for St. Jude’s.

