THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire at an apartment complex in Thornton forced some residents to find another place to stay on Saturday night. Firefighters responded to the homes on West 91st Avenue near Huron Street.

Investigators say the fire started in a bush which spread to the building, however it’s not clear how the fire started.

Our disaster action team volunteers in #DenverCO assisted 2 families after an apartment fire on the 700 block of W. 91st St. 3 adults and 5 children were provided with assistance for lodging and their immediate needs, with hope for a better tomorrow. #endhomefires #bettertogether — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) December 16, 2018

Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The American Red Cross helped two families which were displaced.