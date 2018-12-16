FLORISSANT, Colo. (CBS4) – Woodland Park police say they have finished their search of Patrick Frazee’s home related to the case of Kelsey Berreth. Kelsey disappeared on Thanksgiving Day from Woodland Park.

Frazee and Berreth are engaged and have a young daughter together. Investigators began searching Frazee’s property for clues on Friday.

They say heavy equipment was brought in to help with that search, although investigators did not say whether they found any evidence, and if so, what the evidence is. However, they say they still have not found Kelsey.

On Saturday, an anonymous person donated a $25,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Kelsey.

She was last seen on surveillance video from a Safeway store in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day with her young daughter. Investigators say she then met with Frazee to drop off their child, and she hadn’t been seen since.

Her phone was pinged in Gooding, Idaho. Investigators say she sent text messages to her employer and Frazee on Nov. 25. Investigators say this is being treated as a missing persons case, and no suspects have been identified.

They also say they consider her disappearance “suspicious.”

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.