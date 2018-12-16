  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Your Sunday will feature clear to mostly clear skies along with light wind and very mild temperatures for this time of year. Highs this afternoon in some communities will be as much as 15 degrees warmer than average for this date.

If you’re hoping for some cooler weather and even snow we do have some good news for the mountains. There’s a new weather system moving into the west coast as we speak and it will bring clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and a chance for snow to the high country by Tuesday night.

It will also bring a lot of wind to the entire state. In fact the way it looks right now Wednesday will bring very strong wind gusts to most of the region.

Thursday and Friday will stay breezy but should be dry. A new weather system is anticipated by the upcoming weekend. It will bring some cooler temperatures statewide in time for Christmas.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

