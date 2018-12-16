By Josh Edwards

(247 SPORTS) – Few punters bring a passion that can match Britton Colquitt of the Cleveland Browns. Colquitt spent seven seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2009-2015. Denver elected to release him after he declined a pay cut. Colquitt has clearly not forgotten about his time ended in Colorado.

I love the #Browns! Even their punter – Britton Colquitt – kisses the away crowd goodbye. 🔥 @CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/XGSpaYmnJI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 16, 2018

After a 17-16 victory in Mile High Stadium, the punter blew kisses to the fan base that once cheered him to victories.

Cleveland has won two straight games. They are winners in four of their last five games.

Colquitt signed with Cleveland on Sep. 3, 2016. He signed a one year deal worth $1.7 million. The trial period worked out and the team elected to sign him to a four year extension. The Tennessee native is leading the AFC Pro Bowl at his position. The 33 year old is a Super Bowl champion and was named first team All-SEC in 2006.

He has punted 73 times this season for a 43.5 yard average. He has pinned 30 punts inside the 20-yard line, which is the second most in his career. His 38.0 net average per punt is the third worst of his career, however.

Cleveland’s playoff hopes are still alive. They have two final games remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. They must win both in order to have a shot at a playoff berth.