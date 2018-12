HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Highlands Ranch responded to a home which was fully engulfed in flames. The home is on Briargrove Way.

Littleton and MSouthMetroPIO Firefighters are battling a fully engulfed residential garage fire on Briargrove Way in Highlands Ranch. No injuries reported, no other homes threatened, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KonP6QPqno — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) December 16, 2018

Littleton fire investigators say no one was hurt, and no other homes were threatened. They say fuel from cars inside the garage fueled the fire and made it difficult to extinguish.

Briargrove Update – Fuel from vehicles inside the garage continues to burn, Foam will be used to extinguish the flames. Extensive overhaul needed to put out all hot spots. No injures and cause under investigation. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Omjz2c9azF — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) December 16, 2018

It’s not clear what caused the fire. The home was badly damaged.