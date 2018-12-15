DENVER (CBS4) – The Warren Village Holiday Shop came together for families on Saturday at the Park Hill United Methodist Church on Montview Boulevard. Parents and guardians could pick up gifts and toys for their children.

Tables were stacked with games, books and electronics. For many, the gifts will be the only ones under the tree.

Volunteers were on hand to lend a helping hand.

“I think Tracy and I feel lucky to enjoy what we get to enjoy, and sometimes we keep that focus on ourselves so it’s nice to turn that focus outward onto other people just to see a difference it make and how much people appreciate it,” said Andy Adamsbaum.

All items were donated and were free for the families.