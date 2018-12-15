DENVER (CBS4) – Congratulations to Von Miller, who just leaped past Simon Fletcher and now has more sacks than any Denver Broncos player in franchise history. Miller sacked Browns quaterback Baker Mayfield at the end of the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Watch the record-breaking sack below:

Miller now has 98 sacks in his career, which spans across eight seasons. Fletcher amassed 97.5 in his career. Miller now has 98.

Broncos just had Simon Fletcher on the jumbotron congratulating Von Miller for passing him on the Broncos all-time sacks list. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 16, 2018

“I can think of no one more deserving of this honor,” Fletcher said in a statement. Fletcher played his whole 11-year career with the Broncos, from 1985 to 1995.