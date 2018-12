EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of Kevin Rudnicki were found this week, according to his family. Rudnicki disappeared in September.

The 20 year old man left to hike in the Mount Herman area on Sept. 2nd. Rudnicki told him family he would return for his niece’s birthday party, but he never came home.

The coroner’s office is working to officially identify the body and determine a cause of death.