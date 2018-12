EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of driving his vehicle into a home in Edgewater faced a judge on Friday. The car landed sideways in the home, narrowly missing a woman sleeping inside.

The car had been speeding down 26th Avenue when police say the driver lost control and fortunately hit a tree stump.

Police say Kyle Keegan was drunk when he slammed into the home.

The woman and Keegan did not suffer serious injuries. Keegan faces DUI and reckless endangerment charges.