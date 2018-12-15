  • CBS4On Air

Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

DENVER (CBS4) – Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado’s 7th Congressional District spoke out about a deal he helped negotiate which clears the way for Nancy Pelosi to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. The democratic congressman was among 16 democrats who signed a letter demanding new leadership.

(credit: CBS)

Pelosi resisted demands to step aside, but eventually agreed this week to serve no longer than four more years as the leader of congressional democrats.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke with Perlmutter on Friday about the change.

“We end up with very experienced, knowledgeable and skillful leaders now, but the change is happening and another component that is about succession planning,” he said.

Congressman-elect Jason Crow, also a democrat, from Colorado 6th District is standing by his promise to no support Pelosi as the Speaker of the House.

