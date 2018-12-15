  • CBS4On Air

SANTA BARBARA (CBS SF) – A farm on California’s Central Coast linked to the massive E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce announced a recall of cauliflower and other types of lettuce it also grows over contamination concerns.

Adam Bros. Farming of Santa Maria said it is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested at its farm in late November “out of an abundance of caution.”

GettyImages 633760784 Farm Linked To E. Coli Outbreak In Lettuce Now Recalling Cauliflower, Other Lettuces

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The farm said none of the produce involved in this recall has tested positive for E. coli so far, and no illnesses have been reported.

Recalled cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in California, Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, along with Canada and Tijuana, Mexico.

romaine lettuce 1 Farm Linked To E. Coli Outbreak In Lettuce Now Recalling Cauliflower, Other Lettuces

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lettuce that has been recalled was sent to wholesalers in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington state.

A full list of recalled lot numbers can be found here (.pdf).

Consumers with the recalled produce are being asked to return it to the store or to throw it out.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they discovered E. Coli associated with the romaine lettuce outbreak in the sediment of a reservoir used to irrigate the farm.

Nearly 60 illnesses from contaminated romaine lettuce have been reported in 15 states, with 23 people being hospitalized. Additional illnesses have been reported in Canada. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said the investigation is ongoing. Consumers are urged to avoid romaine lettuce grown on the Central Coast, specifically Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara counties.

