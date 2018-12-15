By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Everybody loves the holiday season, but for struggling families it can be a lot more stressful and somber than holly jolly. That’s why the Denver Rescue Mission decided this year to do something to help lift their spirits.

On Saturday at an apartment complex in Aurora, the caravan came rolling in. Pickup trucks filled with presents for a very grateful family.

“Oh my God, I’m so coming down. My place is way too small for all of you,” a mother named Erica shouted from her second floor balcony.

This was just one delivery of the Denver Rescue Mission’s “Adopt A Family” program. Individuals, teams, companies and organizations volunteer to buy gifts for families in need this holiday season. One group, The Colorado FJ Cruiser Club, brought their off road machines and gave gifts, cookies and a King Soopers gift card to Erica and her family.

“I’m totally, totally overwhelmed. I’m very grateful and appreciative,” Erica said.

Erica and all of this year’s recipients are part of the mission’s Family Rescue Ministry and Refugee Programs which provide assistance to immigrant families and families in need. Erica says that without the generosity of these off-roaders, her holiday would have been a lot different, and that it feels nice to be remembered.

“Sometimes when you feel like no one’s in your corner, this kind of clarifies that people are in your corner.”

This is just one thing the FJ Cruiser Club does to give back every year and they say it’s worth it every time.

“It’s been absolutely amazing for us,” David Sayer said.

This is the 27th year of the Adopt A Family program, but the first year the recipients are from the Rescue Ministry and Refugee Programs.

