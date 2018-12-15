By Zack Kelberman

(CBS4) – Chad Kelly strapped on sneakers, a loose-fitting T-shirt and a pair of gym shorts. Then he hit the comeback trail, a bumpy journey that may either return him to NFL prominence or a series of career-killing dead ends.

On Thursday, the former Denver Broncos quarterback shared a video to his Twitter account depicting a throwing session at an undisclosed location. Kelly captioned the upload with “18 comeback.”

This is the first we’ve seen of Kelly in a non-courtroom setting since he was waived by Denver on Oct. 24. The former Ole Miss star hasn’t visited with any teams or participated in tryouts, unlike ex-Broncos teammate Paxton Lynch, who was cut in September.

Kelly was arrested Oct. 23 on first-degree criminal trespassing charges while the team was holding its annual Halloween costume party. The arrest affidavit states Kelly “sat down on the couch … mumbling incoherently” next to a woman and her child after entering an unspecified house. A male homeowner hit Kelly with a vacuum tube to get him to leave. He did, and Englewood police picked up him outside the Gothic Theater.

The Broncos wasted little time deciding Kelly’s fate, axing him 24 hours later.

“This was a decision that we made as an organization,” general manager John Elway said. “After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance and Joe, we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do.

“Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way.”

Elway’s last remark led some to believe a future reunion could be possible, provided Kelly gets his personal life together. Organizing a football-related workout — and filming it, naturally — is a good first step for 2017 Mr. Irrelevant.