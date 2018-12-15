DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos second-year safety Dymonte Thomas got his first career interception on Saturday night. It came right before the end of the first half on Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Watch the play below:

The Broncos signed Thomas, out of Michigan, as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent most of last year on the practice squad but has played in most of the Broncos regular season games this year.

The Broncos decision to put Su’a Cravens on the inactive list for Saturday’s game meant Thomas gets more playing time.

DYMONTE THOMAS with the INT … Broncos wanted to give Thomas more playing time – one reason Cravens was inactive today …#CLEvsDEN — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 16, 2018

After the play, the Broncos defense gathered for a photo-taking celebration.

The Broncos and Browns went to halftime with the score tied at 10-10.