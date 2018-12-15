Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Dymonte Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos second-year safety Dymonte Thomas got his first career interception on Saturday night. It came right before the end of the first half on Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

GettyImages 1074003864 WATCH: Broncos Safety Dymonte Thomas Snags First Career Interception

Dymonte Thomas intercepts a pass by quarterback Baker Mayfield. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Watch the play below:

The Broncos signed Thomas, out of Michigan, as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent most of last year on the practice squad but has played in most of the Broncos regular season games this year.

GettyImages 1074003886 WATCH: Broncos Safety Dymonte Thomas Snags First Career Interception

Defensive back Dymonte Thomas after interceptingthe pass. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos decision to put Su’a Cravens on the inactive list for Saturday’s game meant Thomas gets more playing time.

After the play, the Broncos defense gathered for a photo-taking celebration.

GettyImages 1074003964 WATCH: Broncos Safety Dymonte Thomas Snags First Career Interception

Denver Broncos defensive players celebrate after the interception. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos and Browns went to halftime with the score tied at 10-10.

