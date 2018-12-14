  • CBS4On Air

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Marijuana dispensaries in Colorado will soon start to resemble liquor stores with the introduction of a new THC-infused beer. The beer is non-alcoholic but it’s creators can attest that it will give you a buzz.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 61 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

“You’ll feel good, you’ll have a buzz but you’ll stay in control,” said Keith Villa, co-founder of Ceria Beverages.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 331 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

If you don’t recognize his name, you’ll recognize what Villa is famous for: he created Blue Moon. Everything from the brand to the recipe.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 481 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

“I was going to become a pediatrician so instead of becoming a people doctor, I became a beer doctor, went to Belgium and got my doctorate,” said Villa.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 421 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

Villa retired but it wasn’t long before he wanted to change the beer world again.

“We’re at the forefront of brewing here in the state. I mean, this is the Napa Valley of craft beer so what better place to have a beer infused beer.”

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 781 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

Villa partnered with Keef Brands, a company specializing in THC infused sodas.

“It’s a no brainer, especially with Keith, with his background,” said Matt Baumgartner, General Manager of Keef Brands Colorado.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 1793 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

Baumgartner says it is the combined expertise that creates the perfect partnership.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 1505 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

“I never thought it was going to happen this quick, or within my lifetime of being a professional in this. I’m just super excited to be a part of it,” said Baumgartner.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 1655 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

Keef Brands infuses the beer at its Denver facility and this week, was in full swing labeling and readying the beer for dispensaries.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 1385 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

The goal was to make it taste like a beer without the alcohol but with the high that comes along with THC.

The first release is a Belgian-style ale containing 64 calories and 5 milligrams of THC.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 931 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

“It’s low dosed. Micro-dosed, so you can have one or two and not get stoned,” Villa continued. “You’ll feel good, you’ll have a buzz but you’ll stay in control.”

CBS4 talked to others working on the bottling operation Friday wondering if a beer infused with cannabis, sans-alcohol, could really taste good.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 2096 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

“I thought the taste was perfect, you actually thought you were drinking beer,” said Nikki Walsh.

Walsh was busy labeling bottles as she described what it felt like to drink the beer.

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 661 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

“You can definitely tell that there’s something going on in your body with it.”

Walsh says her tolerance is a bit higher than the occasional pot user.

“I would probably have to drink 3 or 4 to actually feel something.”

CANNABIS BEER BOTTLING 5PKG frame 361 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

Villa hopes this new beer will break the stigma associated with cannabis.

“We have a beer that people can socialize with instead of smoking,” said Villa.

Villa says the beer will be on shelves before the New Year but he isn’t stopping there.

pot for seniors 10pkg transfer frame 577 Go Behind The Scenes At A Brewery Where Theyre Making Weed Beer

Down the road, he plans to brew a lager with 2.5 milligrams of THC as well as an IPA with 10 milligrams of THC.

“It makes me happy to make beers that people really enjoy drinking,” said Villa.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

