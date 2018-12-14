BREAKINGInvestigators Searching Home Of Kelsey Berreth's Fiancé Patrick Frazee
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animas River, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Rainbow Trout

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The restoration of the Animas River is underway, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have poured 1,500 rainbow trout into the river.

The Durango Herald reports the restocking Thursday was the first significant restocking of fish in the Animas since mudslides and floods from a wildfire burn scar over the summer caused a near complete die-off in the waterway.

The first reported fish kills as a result of runoff from the blaze burn scar happened in mid-July. A massive storm that caused heavy flooding around July 17 is thought to have killed most of the fish in the Animas.

When rain hits an area that has experienced wildfire, a deluge of dirt and ash into a river can cut off oxygen and suffocate fish and other aquatic life.

Thursday’s stocking is the first step in what’s expected to be a yearslong effort.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s