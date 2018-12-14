Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Colorado's Weather Center, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a brief cool down on Thursday we’ll start a warming trend today that will take us right into the middle of next week.

Afternoon temperatures will run anywhere from 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year in many areas.

No significant precipitation is expected over the weekend or even into early next week aside from some light scattered mountain snow showers potentially tonight and early Saturday.

If you are planning to attend the Broncos game tomorrow it will be mild for the middle of December with temps in the 40s for most of the game.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

