BREAKINGInvestigators Searching Home Of Kelsey Berreth's Fiancé Patrick Frazee
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An attorney for the fiancé of a missing Colorado woman released a new statement Friday as law enforcement searched his home. Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day. She was reported missing Dec. 2. Patrick Frazee is the father of Berreth’s child and he was the last known person to see Berreth, according to Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung.

Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth (credit: Facebook/Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth)

Investigators began searching Frazee’s home and a barn on the property on Wildhorn Road in Florissant on Friday morning.

(CBS)

(CBS)

The Teller County Sheriff’s office says the search could last three days.

Frazee’s attorney said he has been cooperating with the investigation.

Kelsey Berreth (credit: CBS)

On Friday, Frazee’s attorney released a new statement about the search:

“Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth.  We understand that a search warrant was executed on Mr. Frazee’s property.  Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search. We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation. Mr. Frazee will continue not to participate in any interviews with the media and instead focus on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

Police in Woodland Park are labeling this a missing person’s case and say there are no suspects at this time.

The Woodland Park Police Department said there will be a news conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. Police previously said they plan to announce a reward in the case.

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.

 

