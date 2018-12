EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — It may feel chilly to you – but it’s not cold enough for Evergreen Lake. It was scheduled to open for ice skating on Saturday but that has now been pushed back at least a week because the ice is simply not thick enough.

Think cold thoughts.

⁦@EvergreenRec⁩ announces Evergreen Lake’s ice is not thick enough for tomorrow’s scheduled opening.

Open pushed back to Sat. December 22.

Go easy, my heart is broken over this.@cowx

⁦@CBSDenver⁩ pic.twitter.com/bGDRGL4jie — Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) December 14, 2018

We’re expecting temperatures in the 50s in the metro area for the next few days and may even hit 60 degrees on Wednesday. Check the full forecast here.