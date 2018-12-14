  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas Presents, Denver Santa Claus Shop, Holiday Shopping, Lauren Crist-Fulk

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 13,000 more children in the Denver metro area will receive Christmas gifts this holiday season, thanks to the Denver Santa Claus Shop. The shop gives away free toys, and books, to those who qualify for the service.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 1275 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

“I feel blessed,” said Rosemarie Morales, one of the parents to receive gifts at the event.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 539 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

Throughout the year, those with the shop collect, and purchase, new and gently used toys. Then, during a four-day period, they hand out more than $150,000 worth of gifts to those in need.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 967 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

“This is the Denver community coming together,” said Lauren Crist-Fulk, President of the Denver Santa Claus Shop. “The joy it brings to the kids, it just brightens their day.”

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 359 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 1338 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

Shoppers have to prove their qualification through Social Services. Then, they are given credits for each of their children under the age of 11. They then can walk through the shop, and claim any toy they want within their budget. The nicer the toy, the more points it is worth.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 331 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

“It is kind of special. Because, I am happy to have free toys,” said Mariam Trarare, one of the shoppers.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 1159 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

Trarare, and some of her extended family and friends, visited the shop on opening day. They emigrated to the U.S. from Papua, New Guinea, and were grateful for their fellow Coloradans that helped make this happen.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 1009 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

“Especially when you have a lot of kids like me. I have six kids,” said Karim Kadiata, a shopper. “It is kind of hard (to afford gifts for the children), and (now) my kids are going to be happy.”

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 1126 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

“We are going to surprise them,” Trarare said.

With bags full of presents for their children, many left the shop with smiles on their faces. And, kids were also given coupons to redeem free books.

SANTA CLAUS SHOP 6PKG frame 1897 Denver Santa Claus Shop Gives Free Toys, Books To Children In Need

(credit: CBS)

“We just want to say thank you so much for giving us free gifts,” Kadiata said.

“God bless (the organizers). Thank you so much for making kids happy,” Trarare said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s