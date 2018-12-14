DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver Cheer Squad brought some spirit to the Boys & Girls Club. DU Athletics partners with CBS4 for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. They collect toys at athletic matches as well as holding a Drop Off Day on Saturday, December 15th. As part of their drive, the Cheer Squad held a cheer clinic for the kids at the clubs.

“I get to learn some cheers,” said NyImah, a 9-year-old Boys & Girls Club member.

LINK: DU Athletics Toy Collection

For some of the members, the clinic is their first time cheering, for others it’s an opportunity to add new skills.

“The cheerleaders are teaching us new things that some people haven’t known of before, like some jumps,” said 11-year-old Izabel.

The cheerleaders are not just teaching cheers, they’re imparting spirit, and inspiring dreams for the future.

“I love that you can be yourself and confident and show who you are, and like, show what you have to the world,” said 12-year-old Aniyah.

The squad introduced themselves, explaining where they’re at in school and what their goals are. Sharing a little bit about themselves shows the club members all the options to which they can aspire.

“You just want every kid to feel loved and to feel that they are part of something and that they can really have fun,” said Cherokee Ronolo-Valdez, a member of the DU Cheer Squad.

DU Athletics is working hard to make sure every Boys & Girls Club member gets a gift this holiday season. The cheerleaders will be collecting toys on Saturday, December 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the circle drive outside the Ritchie Center. You can drive up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy.