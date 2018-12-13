By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– From the crack of dawn to early evening, donations for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive rolled in all day. The donation station at the King Soopers store at Colorado Blvd. and Yale Ave. was staffed by CBS4 on-air talent on Thursday.

Jeff came all the way from the mountains to make his yearly donation.

“I don’t have any kids, I don’t have any brothers or sisters to buy toys for, so it’s important for me to help the kids. I’m 72 years old and I still haven’t grown up,” he told CBS4.

Generous people brought stuffed animals, books, and toys. Steve Heiman and Wanda Frost wheeled in several bikes.

“I was poor when I was a kid, people gave to us so it’s a giving back thing. And we really enjoy it, we get such a kick out of it. It’s the best part of Christmas, it really is,” said Frost.

This holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers, 97.3 KBCO, and KOA NewsRadio to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. King Soopers began collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Denver Metro Area locations on Nov. 23 and will continue to collect through Dec. 24. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.

Organizers say the donations will help thousands across Denver.

“It really marks the happiness and joy for all 10,000 kids we serve throughout the year by giving each one a gift this holiday season,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

