By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– College students from across Colorado are preparing for graduation, one student at Regis University making a nearly 30-hour trip from Mumbai to walk accept his diploma.

Sarvesh Karkhanis says for his 27th birthday he is getting his computer science degree and his first look at the University it came from.

“Totally the best gift I could get… really excited,” Karkhanis said. “My parents were really happy with my graduation and insisted that I have to be there getting your diploma.”

After six years of education from Regis University, his graduation will not only be his first trip to Colorado but also his first tour of campus.

“In Mumbai we never have that kind of cold so we are enjoying it here,” he laughed, “my campus was on the internet, and I was not the kind of guy who sits in college all the day.”

Instead, Karkhanis wanted to be working on projects.

Regis gave him the opportunity and the education to do that and be successful, something he is seeing through his final project as a student.

“The thing is I wanted to make a project that could really help people,” he said.

He did, building a device that will help train premature babies to develop their mouth muscles.

“It has the potential to save lives of premature infants have really bad control of their mouth muscles which can lead to severe problems with malnourishment, and sometimes death,” he said.

The device has already captured the attention of researchers back home and Karkhanis said it landed him an “A” in the class.

“I’m really excited and really excited because to think I’m graduating after completing a project that has the potential to save lives of people.”

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.