BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A registered sex offender is back in custody, accused of stealing women’s underwear from dorms on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Denver police arrested Nicholas Lorenzo at Denver International Airport.

Lorenzo arrived at DIA to return to Colorado. He is also accused of inappropriately touching a girl in November while she was shopping.

Lorenzo faces 26 charges for the dorm thefts that happened over a six-day period earlier this fall.