DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is one of the best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve in, according to a new study. WalletHub ranked Denver sixth on its list of Best Cities for New Year’s Eve.

WalletHub made its list based on each city’s entertainment options, food, cost and safety.

New York (1), Los Angeles (2) and Atlanta (3) were the top three ranked cities in the study. Colorado Springs came in at No. 54 and Aurora was ranked No. 90.

Denver got high marks for its entertainment options, which include New Year’s Eve fireworks along Denver’s 16th Street Mall — there will two displays one at 9:00 p.m. and the other at midnight — and Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum of Denver. (That includes a countdown and celebration every hour, and then the kids can make their own fireworks noises with bubble wrap.)

Aurora got low marks for having the least amount of restaurants per capita and few entertainment and food options.