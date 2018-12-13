EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – Cash started spilling out of an armored truck, triggering accidents in New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Route 3 West in East Rutherford. Cell phone video shows people walking along the highway trying to collect the cash.

Approx 8:30am ERPD received calls of an armored truck spilling cash along Rt 3 West, motorists exited vehicles attempting to remove cash causing multiple MV Crashes. Detectives are investigating. We ask any person with info or video of this incident, call ERPD 201-438-0165 — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) December 13, 2018

Police say the truck had an issue locking one of its doors.

The spill caused at least two accidents, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much cash fell out of the vehicle.

“Early Christmas for NJ commuters!” Sabrina Quagliozzi wrote on Twitter. “It was raining $ on Route 3!!”

Police want anyone with any information or video to contact them at (201) 438-0165.