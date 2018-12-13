Filed Under:Kelsey Berreth, Missing Colorado Woman, Sheryl Berreth, Teller County, Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Woodland Park say they plan to announce a reward in the case of a missing mother who hasn’t been seen for two weeks. On Thursday night, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth.

KELSEY BERRETH VIGIL 10VO frame 154 Friends Gather For Candlelight Vigil For Missing Mother Kelsey Berreth

(credit: CBS)

The 29-year-old mother of a 1-year-old daughter was seen on Thanksgiving day in surveillance video at a supermarket.

kelsey berreth safeway Friends Gather For Candlelight Vigil For Missing Mother Kelsey Berreth

Kelsey Berreth seen of surveillance video from Safeway the day she disappeared. (credit: CBS)

Police said Berreth met up with her fiance Patrick Frazee later that evening to drop off their daughter since they do not live together. It was the last time anyone saw her.

Friends and family gathered at Memorial Park in Woodland Park for a candlelight vigil on Thursday evening.

KELSEY BERRETH VIGIL 10VO frame 34 Friends Gather For Candlelight Vigil For Missing Mother Kelsey Berreth

(credit: CBS)

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, was one of the last people to speak to her.

“We talked just Thanksgiving morning,” she said. “No big Thanksgiving meal at her home or anything like that.”

KELSEY BERRETH VIGIL 10VO frame 207 Friends Gather For Candlelight Vigil For Missing Mother Kelsey Berreth

(credit: CBS)

Activity from Kelsey’s phone is adding to the mystery. On Nov. 25, three days after she vanished, two text messages were sent. One was to her employer, Doss Aviation where she was a flight instructor, saying she would not be showing to work the following week. The second was to her fiancé.

kelsey berreth 2 credit clint berreth Friends Gather For Candlelight Vigil For Missing Mother Kelsey Berreth

Kelsey Berreth (credit: CBS)

Cell tower data indicates the phone was nearly 600 miles away, outside Gooding, Idaho. But police have found no evidence of Kelsey Berreth there.

Her fiance is said to be cooperating with police. Police plan to announce the reward on Friday.

