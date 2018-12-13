CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – The musical lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 just got even more impressive. A concert by country singer Miranda Lambert has been added on July 24.

Tickets for Lambert’s concert go on sale on Saturday morning, along with all the other concerts up in Cheyenne next summer. One more concert still will be announced, but the CFD lineup looks like this now:

– July 19: Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

– July 20: Rascal Flatts with Clint Black

– July 21: Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker

– July 24: Miranda Lambert

– July 26: Keith Urban

– July 27: Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings next summer.

– July 22 & 23: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing

– July 20-28: PRCA Rodeo

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at www.cfdrodeo.com/, but you can enter to win them for free here.

CBS4 is the media partner of Cheyenne Frontier Days.