GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Some law enforcement in Mesa County are taking body cameras for a test drive.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports officers from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department have been field-testing the body-worn cameras in recent weeks.

Both agencies are testing a body camera model from Axon, an Arizona-based manufacturer formerly known as TASER International and best known for its stun gun. Police Cmdr. Matt Smith and Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Brammer say it’s going well.

Smith says the Police Department is looking to start using “some number” of the cameras next year, probably within the ranks of patrol officers.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says the Sheriff’s Office isn’t far enough along in the process to know how or when more deputies might start wearing the cameras.

