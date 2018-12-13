By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be a much cooler day around Colorado thanks to a fast-moving weather system that rolled through overnight.

In addition to the cooler weather it will also be breezy at times and that will keep a wind chill factor in the mix today.

Any snow showers that developed overnight should gradually come to an end today with mostly sunny skies expected just about statewide.

Warmer weather returns for Friday.

