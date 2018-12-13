WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS NEWS) – Police in Teller County have released the last known images of a 29-year-old mother who vanished on Thanksgiving. The supermarket surveillance video shows Kelsey Berreth with her 1-year-old daughter.

Police said Berreth met up with her fiance Patrick Frazee later that evening to drop off their daughter since they do not live together. It was the last time anyone saw her.

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, was one of the last people to speak to her.

“We talked just Thanksgiving morning,” she said. “No big Thanksgiving meal at her home or anything like that.”

Cheryl Berreth said she sounded normal and “happy.”

Activity from Kelsey’s phone is adding to the mystery. On Nov. 25, three days after she vanished, two text messages were sent. One was to her employer, Doss Aviation where she was a flight instructor, saying she would not be showing to work the following week. The second was to her fiancé.

Cell tower data indicates the phone was nearly 600 miles away, outside Gooding, Idaho. But police have found no evidence of Kelsey Berreth there.

“It just makes no sense that we can’t find her. We have to keep looking,” her mother said.

Frazee is cooperating with the police department, which said this is still a missing persons case. Kelsey’s mother told CBS News her daughter had been excited to get married, but she and her fiancé had not set a wedding date yet.

A vigil for Kelsey Berreth is scheduled to take place on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.