The weather may be quiet but the skies are bustling with activity. Earlier this week there was an International Space Station flyby, and now there are meteors and a comet to look forward to.

WHEN: Peaks Thursday night and early Friday (pre-dawn). Ideal time from midnight through 4 a.m. Friday.

WHERE: Lie back and look up! Preferably with a clear view of the sky and very little light pollution. . . you may want to face south, toward the constellation Gemini.

FORECAST: Clear skies over most of Colorado!

RATING: 5 Stars *****

MORE DETAILS: This has the potential to be the best meteor shower of the year! The waxing crescent moon will set before midnight, leaving the sky nice and dark. By 2 a.m. on Friday the constellation Gemini will be almost directly overhead and predictions are for as many as 60-120 meteors per hour! The Geminids are also slower and denser than many of the other meteor showers, meaning perhaps a longer streak across the sky.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen

WHEN: Closest to Earth on Dec. 16, but dimly visible already (best viewed with binoculars or telescope).

WHERE: Looking to the east, to the right of constellations Orion and Taurus.

FORECAST: It looks like the skies will be clear over Colorado — but check here as we get closer.

RATING: 4 Stars ****

MORE DETAILS: This is the closest pass by a comet to the Earth this year and the 10th closest approach since 1950 (getting as close as about 7 million miles). In order to see with the naked eye, you will need to view in an area with very little or no light pollution, again best with binoculars or telescope. It will continue to be within viewing range through the end of the month.