VALDEZ, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver, a child and a deputy are dead after a three car crash in Las Animas County. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say the crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 12 east of Valdez.

Las Animas County deputies were in two patrol cars responding to call at approximately 8 p.m. when both crashed into someone’s car headed in the opposite direction. The driver of that car died on scene. A child was also in that car and died on the way to the hospital.

One deputy was killed in the crash. Two others are hurt.

The highway reopened Thursday morning.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.