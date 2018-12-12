LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Eight breweries in Colorado are helping those impacted by the Camp Fire in California. They’re raising money to help those who lost everything.

On Tuesday night at WestFax Brewing Co. in Lakewood, the beer was pouring and many were getting a taste.

The brewery said they needed to help out because of the artists WestFax works with was affected.

“The great thing about the beer community is that it’s a great platform to kind of rally people,” said WestFax Brewing Co. spokesman Brian Haitz. “We’re doing a special can release to help those affected by the fires.”

So far they’ve raised a few thousand dollars, and hope to sell the remaining cans to have some $6,000 for relief efforts.