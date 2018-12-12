By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– When children have to stay at Children’s Hospital Colorado, sometimes they worry about whether Santa will be able to find them over the holidays. On Wednesday, some found out that he knows exactly where everyone is when he wants to spread some holiday cheer.

Jada Jordan is one of them. She is sick and can’t leave her room at Children’s Hopsital Colorado. She has a lot of time on her hands, which she spends playing ukulele.

Jada also can’t have many visitors, but Wednesday she was one of dozens of kids who got a virtual visit from Santa Claus. Santa, of course, is at the North Pole.

“And I love Uke music, it’s just so sweet,” said Santa during his visit with Jada.

He carved time out of his busy schedule to let her know if she made the nice list, “From what I hear you made it. Yes! Score you made it!”

Santa’s elves also brought her something special– a blanket which also happens to be her favorite color.

“What I want you to do is I want you to put it up next to your cheek. Do you feel how soft that is? Ok, so every time you snuggle that blanket, and feel how soft it is, I want you to remember how much I love you,” said Santa.

This visit is just one thing Children’s Hospital does for kids like Jada who can’t leave their room. She says it’s a huge help.

“It’s Santa. Santa’s like, that big guy. Everyone knows Santa and to get a special visit from Santa and for Santa to give you a personal gift which is the blanket, I think everyone just feels loved,” said Jada.

