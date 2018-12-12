Jurors deliberated for about a day before ruling Friday in favor of the detectives, Heather Mykes and Mike Duffy. A malicious prosecution claim required Sanchez’s attorneys to convince jurors that the detectives intentionally caused Sanchez’s jailing or prosecution despite a lack of probable cause.

Sanchez was seeking unspecified financial damages. The lawsuit said he was arrested in 2009 and lived in fear for three years until prosecutors dropped the charges. According to the suit, Sanchez had a “language disorder, borderline intellectual functioning, auditory processing deficits, social anxiety, submissive personality characteristics, and hearing impairment.”The detectives’ attorneys, though, argued that several psychiatrists reached different conclusions about Sanchez’s mental state.

“This was a very complex case and many people jumped to conclusions that they held to firmly,” said Kelly Dunnaway, the deputy county attorney who represented the detectives. “But when the actual facts were presented to the jury, they were not beholden to any prior conclusion or opinions – just the facts.”

