ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — The dachshund puppy that was inside a car when it was stolen has been found safe — and police have arrested two people. Arvada police say someone stole a black Ford Fusion with “Ciri” the puppy inside on Tuesday.

The car was parked in front of a home on Nelson Street early Tuesday morning. The owners were loading it up and put Ciri inside as they went to get their other dog.

When the owners came back outside, the vehicle and the dog were gone.

On Friday, Arvada police said Westminster police had recovered the dog and were arresting to suspects.