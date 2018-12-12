BREAKINGFormer Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada Police Department, Car Theft, Puppy Stolen, Westminster Police Department

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — The dachshund puppy that was inside a car when it was stolen has been found safe — and police have arrested two people. Arvada police say someone stole a black Ford Fusion with “Ciri” the puppy inside on Tuesday.

stolen dog ciri arvada pd 3 GOOD NEWS: Police Find Puppy That Was Inside Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

The car was parked in front of a home on Nelson Street early Tuesday morning. The owners were loading it up and put Ciri inside as they went to get their other dog.

stolen dog ciri arvada pd 4 GOOD NEWS: Police Find Puppy That Was Inside Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

When the owners came back outside, the vehicle and the dog were gone.

stolen dog ciri arvada pd GOOD NEWS: Police Find Puppy That Was Inside Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

On Friday, Arvada police said Westminster police had recovered the dog and were arresting to suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s